Varanasi's Maruti Nagar and Neelkanthpuram residents face weeklong floods
People living in Maruti Nagar and Neelkanthpuram, Varanasi, have been wading through knee-deep water for over a week now.
Streets are flooded, making it tough for everyone, from children to the elderly, to get around or even handle daily basics.
Frustrated with the lack of help, locals have started calling their areas "waterlogging camps" and even wrote a tongue-in-cheek letter "thanking" authorities for their efforts.
Pumping began September 5, drainage inadequate
City crews finally started pumping out water on September 5, but progress is slow because of poor drainage and inadequate sewerage and drainage infrastructure.
Officials say heavy rains and overflowing drains made things worse this year, so some spots might stay flooded for around 15 days.
Even with special cleaning drives, including at night, underway, residents are still waiting for life to get back to normal.