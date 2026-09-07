Varanasi's Maruti Nagar and Neelkanthpuram residents face weeklong floods

People living in Maruti Nagar and Neelkanthpuram, Varanasi, have been wading through knee-deep water for over a week now.

Streets are flooded, making it tough for everyone, from children to the elderly, to get around or even handle daily basics.

Frustrated with the lack of help, locals have started calling their areas "waterlogging camps" and even wrote a tongue-in-cheek letter "thanking" authorities for their efforts.