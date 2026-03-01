Varanasi's Masan Holi celebrated amid heavy restrictions
Masan Holi, the unique festival where people use ashes instead of colors, was celebrated at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat—even with heavy restrictions this year.
Devotees kicked things off with a special pooja for Baba Masannath (a form of Shiva), then smeared ashes and abir-gulal on each other while chanting and drumming alongside saints and Aghoris.
The vibe was spiritual, lively, and deeply rooted in tradition.
Police action and permission issues
Police made sure only those involved in cremation rituals could enter the ghat—everyone else had to stay out.
Barricades were up, drones were flying overhead, and officers from 12 stations kept watch.
Organizers clarified that celebrations happened only at the Masan Nath temple nearby and that the administration had not granted permission to celebrate Holi at the ghat, but plenty of people still turned up to keep this centuries-old ritual alive.