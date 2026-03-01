Varanasi's Masan Holi celebrated amid heavy restrictions

Police action and permission issues

Police made sure only those involved in cremation rituals could enter the ghat—everyone else had to stay out.

Barricades were up, drones were flying overhead, and officers from 12 stations kept watch.

Organizers clarified that celebrations happened only at the Masan Nath temple nearby and that the administration had not granted permission to celebrate Holi at the ghat, but plenty of people still turned up to keep this centuries-old ritual alive.