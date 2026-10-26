Varda donates ₹3,575 to CM fund for drought-hit farmers
India
Varda, along with her younger brother, contributed ₹3,575 from their piggy bank to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help farmers struggling with drought.
Her thoughtful gesture caught the attention of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who shared the story online and praised her for caring about others at such a young age.
Devendra Fadnavis praises Varda's compassion
Fadnavis described Varda's donation as a significant act of kindness, highlighting how even small acts can make a difference.
He praised Varda for her compassion, reminding us that compassion isn't limited by age.