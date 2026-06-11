Varghese Mathew attacked by locals after allegedly entering house naked
India
A 58-year-old man named Varghese Mathew was attacked by locals in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, after he allegedly entered a house naked and peeped through a bedroom window on June 7.
Police have registered a case against him based on the woman's complaint.
Five arrested, cases under investigation
After the incident, locals tied up Mathew and beat him with sticks and their hands.
Police have arrested five people for the mob attack: MK Sasi, Roji M Raju, Jishnu P Mohan, MS Mahesh, and TV Regin.
Mathew is currently recovering in a hospital but has refused to file a complaint against his attackers.
Both the trespassing and assault cases are under investigation.