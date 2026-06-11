Varghese Mathew attacked by locals after allegedly entering house naked

Five arrested, cases under investigation

After the incident, locals tied up Mathew and beat him with sticks and their hands.

Police have arrested five people for the mob attack: MK Sasi, Roji M Raju, Jishnu P Mohan, MS Mahesh, and TV Regin.

Mathew is currently recovering in a hospital but has refused to file a complaint against his attackers.

Both the trespassing and assault cases are under investigation.