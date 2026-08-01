Varsha Ashok Aglawe becomes 1st woman to lead GSI
India
Varsha Ashok Aglawe just made history as the first woman to lead the Geological Survey of India (GSI). She steps into the role after Asit Saha and brings more than 30 years of experience as a paleontologist.
The GSI, established in 1851, is central to India's geological research and resource mapping.
Varsha Aglawe expected to shape geoscience
Aglawe's appointment is a big milestone for the GSI, which has never had a woman at its top in its 175-year history.
With her background, she's expected to bring fresh ideas to how India explores minerals, studies the environment, and supports sustainable development.
Her leadership could help shape how geoscience drives progress across the country.