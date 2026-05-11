Vasai wedding erupts after ceremony, bride and groom's families brawl India May 11, 2026

A wedding in Vasai, Maharashtra, took an unexpected turn when the bride and groom's families broke out in a fight right after the ceremony.

The argument quickly escalated, with plastic chairs flying (yes, it was all caught on video).

Several people ended up injured, and what should have been a happy day ended with police complaints from both sides.