Vasai wedding erupts after ceremony, bride and groom's families brawl
India
A wedding in Vasai, Maharashtra, took an unexpected turn when the bride and groom's families broke out in a fight right after the ceremony.
The argument quickly escalated, with plastic chairs flying (yes, it was all caught on video).
Several people ended up injured, and what should have been a happy day ended with police complaints from both sides.
Both families file cases, police investigate
Both families have filed cases against each other: the groom's side claims assault while the bride's family has filed a POCSO complaint.
Police have already detained some people for questioning and are reviewing the viral video as part of their investigation.