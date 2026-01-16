Vasant Panchami 2026: What to know India Jan 16, 2026

Vasant Panchami, the festival that celebrates Goddess Saraswati—patron of knowledge and the arts—lands on January 23, 2026.

Also called Saraswati Puja or Basant Panchami, it kicks off early in the morning and runs through the day with rituals like bathing in turmeric and mustard oil, setting up colorful idols, and chanting mantras.

The special puja time is from 7:10am to 12:15pm.