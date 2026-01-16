Vasant Panchami 2026: What to know
Vasant Panchami, the festival that celebrates Goddess Saraswati—patron of knowledge and the arts—lands on January 23, 2026.
Also called Saraswati Puja or Basant Panchami, it kicks off early in the morning and runs through the day with rituals like bathing in turmeric and mustard oil, setting up colorful idols, and chanting mantras.
The special puja time is from 7:10am to 12:15pm.
Why does it matter for students?
This day is a big deal for anyone starting something new—especially students.
Schools hold special morning prayers, kids dress up in yellow (think sunny vibes), and offer yellow flowers and sweets to honor learning.
Many families use Vasant Panchami as a lucky moment to begin studies or launch new projects, hoping for a little extra blessing from the goddess herself.