V.D. Satheesan launches Kerala 2026 Thiruvonam Bumper 30cr 1st prize

The total prize pool is an impressive ₹125.56 crore, with 20 winners getting ₹1 crore each as second prize and another 20 taking home ₹25 lakh for third place.

Officials are reminding everyone to buy tickets only from authorized agents. Watch out for scams online or sketchy payment links.

Plus, Kerala's lottery system will soon see some changes in how prizes and agent commissions work, so keep an eye out if you're a regular player.