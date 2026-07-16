V.D. Satheesan launches Kerala 2026 Thiruvonam Bumper 30cr 1st prize
India
Kerala's 2026 Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery is here, and it's bigger than ever. Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan just launched it with a first prize of ₹30 crore.
Tickets drop July 20 for ₹500 each, and the big draw happens on September 26.
Kerala reveals 125.56cr pool, issues warnings
The total prize pool is an impressive ₹125.56 crore, with 20 winners getting ₹1 crore each as second prize and another 20 taking home ₹25 lakh for third place.
Officials are reminding everyone to buy tickets only from authorized agents. Watch out for scams online or sketchy payment links.
Plus, Kerala's lottery system will soon see some changes in how prizes and agent commissions work, so keep an eye out if you're a regular player.