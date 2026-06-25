Vedant Shrivastava highlights CBSE re-evaluation delays and marking mistakes
CBSE said it released 87% of Class 12 re-evaluation results on June 21, but many students, including Vedant Shrivastava, are still waiting for their updated scores.
Shrivastava's experience has spotlighted marking mistakes and mix-ups with answer sheets, raising concerns about fairness and transparency.
Some students are now thinking about legal action to get timely and accurate results.
Vineet Jindal: CBSE blocked X account
advocate Vineet Jindal claims CBSE blocked a student's X account after they asked about their result, leaving students feeling ignored.
CBSE announced on June 21, 2026, that it had released 87% of Class 12 re-evaluation results, but many students remained without updated scores, making college admissions stressful for those still waiting.
Shrivastava shared that he is disappointed with the delay, echoing many others who have taken to social media for answers.