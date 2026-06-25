Vedant Shrivastava highlights CBSE re-evaluation delays and marking mistakes

Vineet Jindal: CBSE blocked X account

advocate Vineet Jindal claims CBSE blocked a student's X account after they asked about their result, leaving students feeling ignored.

CBSE announced on June 21, 2026, that it had released 87% of Class 12 re-evaluation results, but many students remained without updated scores, making college admissions stressful for those still waiting.

Shrivastava shared that he is disappointed with the delay, echoing many others who have taken to social media for answers.