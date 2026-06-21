Veena T summoned by ED in alleged 2.78cr money laundering
Veena T, daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has been called in again by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning about alleged money laundering.
The agency is looking into payments totaling ₹2.78 crore from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) to her now-closed IT firm, Exalogic Solutions; payments that reportedly had no actual services behind them.
This comes after Veena was questioned for over nine hours at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Kochi office on June 17, 2026.
Empower India loaned Exalogic Solutions 50L
The ED searched Veena's bank lockers in Thiruvananthapuram on June 19, 2026 for more clues. They suspect both Veena and CMRL's management made "proceeds of crime" through shady financial deals.
Investigators also found that Empower India Capital Investments Private Limited, operated by CMRL Managing Director Sasidharan Kartha, gave Exalogic a ₹50 lakh loan even though repayments were delayed.
The case started after a 2025 complaint flagged fraudulent dealings between Exalogic and CMRL, first uncovered during a 2019 income tax raid.