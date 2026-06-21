Veena T summoned by ED in alleged 2.78cr money laundering India Jun 21, 2026

Veena T, daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has been called in again by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning about alleged money laundering.

The agency is looking into payments totaling ₹2.78 crore from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) to her now-closed IT firm, Exalogic Solutions; payments that reportedly had no actual services behind them.

This comes after Veena was questioned for over nine hours at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Kochi office on June 17, 2026.