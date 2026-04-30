Veer Narmad South Gujarat University probes 400 cheaters, offers counseling
Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) found around 400 students cheating in medical exams, using everything from ChatGPT, hidden notes, and even cash bribes.
Instead of just handing out punishments, the university is investigating each case and offering counseling to understand why students took these steps.
VNSGU special committee questions 226 students
A special committee with university officials and a High Court advocate is looking into the cases: 226 students have already been called in for questioning.
14 students are also getting psychiatric counseling under a program called Education With Understanding, aiming to help them learn from this rather than just face penalties.
The university hopes this new approach will address why cheating happens and help students make better choices moving forward.