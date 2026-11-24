Singh's financial troubles began with damaged crops and a debt of ₹200,000.

To cover the tilak expenses, he took out more loans and grew anxious about saving another ₹200,000 to ₹300,000 for his daughter's wedding in May 2027.

His family confirmed he was overwhelmed by money worries, despite support from a neighbor, Badri Prasad.

Police are investigating, with the incident appearing to be linked to family discord, and further investigation is underway, highlighting how tough things can get for many Indian farmers.