Veer Singh Rajput dies by suicide after daughter's ₹3.5L tilak
A heartbreaking story from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh: Veer Singh Rajput, a 40-year-old farmer, died by suicide just a day after spending ₹350,000 on his daughter's tilak ceremony.
The heavy cost left him in deep debt and despair.
Family says Singh overwhelmed by debt
Singh's financial troubles began with damaged crops and a debt of ₹200,000.
To cover the tilak expenses, he took out more loans and grew anxious about saving another ₹200,000 to ₹300,000 for his daughter's wedding in May 2027.
His family confirmed he was overwhelmed by money worries, despite support from a neighbor, Badri Prasad.
Police are investigating, with the incident appearing to be linked to family discord, and further investigation is underway, highlighting how tough things can get for many Indian farmers.