Veeranam water project revived by Chief Minister Jayalalithaa supplies Chennai
India
Chennai's Veeranam water project started way back in 1967, aiming to bring much-needed water from a tank 225km away.
But early problems, like leaky pipes and corruption, meant it was left unfinished for decades.
In 2003, Chief Minister Jayalalithaa stepped in, upgraded the pipelines, and got the project running within just 15 months.
Veeranam supplies 180 million liters daily
Now, Veeranam supplies about 180 million liters of water daily, making up a big chunk of Chennai's total supply.
After all those setbacks, the tank has become a steady lifeline for the city for about 22 years (since mid-2004), a real example of bouncing back and delivering on promises when it matters most.