Vehicle overturns on Jammu-Srinagar highway injuring 6 Baikunthpur pilgrims

Pilgrims taken to GMC Udhampur hospital

Rescue teams, including CRPF, Army, Civil Defence, and local police, acted fast and took everyone to GMC Hospital Udhampur.

The most seriously injured pilgrim was sent to GMC Jammu for advanced care.

Top officials visited the hospital to check in on everyone, and Union Minister Jitendra Singh said his team is staying in touch with local authorities to help out the pilgrims and their families.