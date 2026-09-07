Velankanni basilica hosts car procession and mass by Bishop Sagayaraj
Velankanni was buzzing on Monday as a large number of devotees came together for the grand car procession, the highlight of the 11-day annual feast at Our Lady of Good Health Basilica in Tamil Nadu.
The evening kicked off with prayers and a Holy Mass led by Most Rev. T. Sagayaraj, Bishop of Thanjavur Diocese, setting a heartfelt tone for the celebrations.
Velankanni feast ends Sep 8
The illuminated procession rolled out at 7:30pm featuring illuminated cars and the grand car carrying Our Lady of Good Health winding through Velankanni's main streets.
This year's festivities began back on August 29 with a traditional flag hoisting and have brought in people from across India.
The celebration wraps up September 8, Mother Mary's birthday, with a special Mass and flag lowering. A special thanksgiving Mass will be held on September 9.