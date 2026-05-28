Velankanni-bound bus overturns near Nellore, 16 hurt, 3 seriously injured
India
Early Thursday morning, a tourist bus carrying pilgrims to Velankanni Mata Church overturned near Chintareddypalem in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.
The accident happened around 3:10am after the bus hit a highway railing.
16 people were hurt, three seriously, and all were taken to Medicover Hospital for treatment.
Driver blood samples collected, negligence suspected
The bus had 43 people on board, mostly pilgrims from Gudipadu village in Eluru district, along with two drivers and two cooks.
Police believe driver negligence may be to blame but are still investigating.
Since the driver was injured, he hasn't been questioned yet. His blood samples have been collected to check for intoxication as authorities work to figure out exactly what happened.