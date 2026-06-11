Vemanpally hits 43°C as Telangana heat persists, IMD-Hyderabad warns

Seven districts remain hot, storms expected

IMD says seven districts, including Adilabad and Nizamabad, will keep feeling the heat wave.

At the same time, 18 districts like Hyderabad and Warangal could see thunderstorms with gusty winds (up to 50 kph).

Some spots in Nalgonda, Suryapet Mahabubabad, and Nagarkurnool might get heavy rain.