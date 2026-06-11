Vemanpally hits 43°C as Telangana heat persists, IMD-Hyderabad warns
India
Telangana's weather is acting up: despite the monsoon showing up in parts of the state, the heat wave isn't letting go just yet.
On June 10, temperatures hit a blazing 43 Celsius in Vemanpally (Mancherial district).
The IMD-Hyderabad has sounded alerts for both extreme heat and thunderstorms across multiple districts.
Seven districts remain hot, storms expected
IMD says seven districts, including Adilabad and Nizamabad, will keep feeling the heat wave.
At the same time, 18 districts like Hyderabad and Warangal could see thunderstorms with gusty winds (up to 50 kph).
Some spots in Nalgonda, Suryapet Mahabubabad, and Nagarkurnool might get heavy rain.