Vendors flout Supreme Court restrictions selling firecrackers openly in Delhi
Even with Supreme Court restrictions in place, firecrackers are being sold pretty openly in busy Delhi markets like Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazaar.
Only certified green crackers were allowed between November 2 and 6, and only through designated locations, but vendors are still selling all kinds, making it clear that enforcement isn't really working as planned.
Delhi Police seize 1,200kg crackers
Delhi Police have stepped up raids, filing more than 13 FIRs and seizing 1,200kg of crackers since Dussehra, especially around hotspots like Lahori Gate.
Still, sellers find ways to dodge the rules by mixing green-labeled crackers with regular ones hidden away.
Meanwhile, as Diwali approaches, Delhi's air quality is already very poor, and it is expected to get worse once more crackers go off.