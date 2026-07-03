Venezuela quakes: Survivors grateful for Indian Army's medical support
What's the story
In the wake of the devastating twin earthquakes in northern Venezuela, survivors are expressing their gratitude to an Indian Army medical team. The team is providing round-the-clock treatment at a field hospital set up under India's humanitarian mission, "Operation Amistad." The earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale, are the strongest to hit Venezuela in over a century, killing more than 2,500 people and injuring thousands more, even as tens of thousands remain missing.
Local sentiments
'I haven't seen such medical attention in 60 years'
Survivors have been vocal about their appreciation for the medical support they are receiving. An elderly patient was quoted as saying, "I am deeply grateful. I haven't seen such medical attention in 60 years." She also thanked the Indian team for arranging an ambulance to take her home after treatment. Another resident was relieved to receive free medicines and treatment, saying it was a huge help in these tough times.
Official appreciation
Venezuelan government acknowledges efforts
The Venezuelan government has also acknowledged the efforts of the Indian relief mission. Foreign Minister Andrea Corao Faria and the Vice Health Minister visited the field hospital to review operations and thank the Indian team for their prompt response. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Indian Army doctors are working tirelessly to extend "a caring hand to those impacted by the earthquake."
Relief efforts
India's relief mission to Venezuela
India's relief mission to Venezuela includes a fully functional Indian Army field hospital, over 35 tons of essential medicines, and advanced medical equipment. Two BHISHM Cubes, portable hospital units with a capacity to treat up to 300 emergency patients each, are also part of the package. The Indian Air Force airlifted 66 tons of humanitarian aid to Caracas in two C-17 Globemaster aircraft after a 23-hour, 14,000km journey from New Delhi.