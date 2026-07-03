Venezuela quakes: Survivors grateful for Indian Army's medical support

Local sentiments

'I haven't seen such medical attention in 60 years'

Survivors have been vocal about their appreciation for the medical support they are receiving. An elderly patient was quoted as saying, "I am deeply grateful. I haven't seen such medical attention in 60 years." She also thanked the Indian team for arranging an ambulance to take her home after treatment. Another resident was relieved to receive free medicines and treatment, saying it was a huge help in these tough times.