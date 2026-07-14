'Vessels carried 30 Indian sailors': MEA condemns Iran's Hormuz strikes
What's the story
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly condemned the attack on two vessels, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, in the Strait of Hormuz. The MEA said both ships were carrying 30 Indian seafarers among their combined crew of 46. It said of the 12 Indian nationals onboard MT Al Bahiyah, one lost his life and another was injured. "Of the 18 Indian nationals onboard MT Mombasa, 9 have sustained injuries," including two who were seriously injured.
Condolences issued
MEA expresses condolences, wishes speedy recovery to injured
The MEA expressed its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased sailor and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.
"We strongly condemn these attacks and acts of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting free and safe navigation through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz....In particular, the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must cease in order that free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways in the region," it said.
Twitter Post
MEA summoned deputy chief of mission of Iranian Embassy
"The Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi was summoned this morning by the Ministry of External Affairs, and a strong protest against these attacks was lodged with him," says MEA on the attacks on two vessels, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, with Indian… pic.twitter.com/Sdi8uGASL0— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2026
Diplomatic protest
MEA lodges strong protest against attacks
The MEA also summoned the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest against these attacks.
The ministry reiterated its condemnation of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting navigation through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz.
It called for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue and diplomacy in West Asia.
UAE response
UAE calls Iran's attack 'grave violation'
Earlier, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also condemned the attack as a violation of international law.
The UAE's defense ministry called it a "flagrant attack" and a "grave violation" that threatens regional security and stability.
Iran had acknowledged striking the vessels, claiming they ignored navigation warnings and engaged in "illegal activities."