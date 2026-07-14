'Vessels carried 30 Indian sailors': MEA condemns Iran's Hormuz strikes 

The MEA expressed its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased sailor and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

"We strongly condemn these attacks and acts of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting free and safe navigation through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz....In particular, the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must cease in order that free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways in the region," it said.