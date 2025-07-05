Veteran Communist leader Achuthanandan's health unchanged
101-year-old VS Achuthanandan, Kerala's former Chief Minister and a legendary political figure, is still in critical condition at SUT Hospital after a cardiac arrest on June 23.
He's on ventilator support and dialysis—while his breathing and heartbeat have shown small signs of improvement, his blood pressure and kidney function are still unstable.
Family says they're seeing some improvement after dialysis
A team of specialists is keeping close watch.
Achuthanandan's family says they're seeing some improvement after dialysis and are holding onto hope, but doctors say things are still very uncertain.
Achuthanandan was CM from 2006 to 2011
Achuthanandan isn't just any politician—he's the last surviving founder of CPI(M) in Kerala and was CM from 2006 to 2011.
Even though he hasn't been in the public eye lately, his legacy as a champion for social justice and marginalized communities continues to inspire many in the state.