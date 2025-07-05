Veteran Communist leader Achuthanandan's health unchanged

TL;DR

Family says they're seeing some improvement after dialysis

A team of specialists is keeping close watch.

Achuthanandan's family says they're seeing some improvement after dialysis and are holding onto hope, but doctors say things are still very uncertain.

Achuthanandan was CM from 2006 to 2011

Achuthanandan isn't just any politician—he's the last surviving founder of CPI(M) in Kerala and was CM from 2006 to 2011.

Even though he hasn't been in the public eye lately, his legacy as a champion for social justice and marginalized communities continues to inspire many in the state.