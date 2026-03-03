Veteran Congress leader K.P. Unnikrishnan passes away at 89
K.P. Unnikrishnan, a long-serving Congress leader and former Union Minister, has died at 89 after undergoing treatment for age-related ailments.
He was a big name in Kerala politics, representing Vadakara in Parliament for 25 years straight.
He leaves behind his wife Amrita and two daughters.
His work as Union Minister during Gulf War
Unnikrishnan first entered the Upper House of Parliament in 1971 on a Congress ticket and kept getting re-elected—even switching parties before returning to Congress later on.
As Union Minister from 1989-90, he led the evacuation of over 1.5 lakh Indians from Kuwait during the Gulf War by negotiating directly with Iraq's then President Saddam Hussein.
Unnikrishnan's journey in politics
Born into a family of freedom fighters in Kozhikode, he started out as an Indira Gandhi supporter but later parted ways over ideological differences after the Emergency.
Throughout his career, Unnikrishnan was known for sticking to his principles and serving the public with dedication.