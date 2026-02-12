Veteran Doordarshan news anchor Sarla Maheshwari passes away
India
Sarla Maheshwari, one of Doordarshan's most familiar news anchors, has passed away in Delhi.
Her colleague Shammi Narang shared the news on X, describing her as "the embodiment of grace and courtesy" with a unique presence on screen.
Journey from BBC to Doordarshan
Starting her journey at Doordarshan in 1976 while still a Ph.D. student, Maheshwari became a key face on Doordarshan during the early 1980s.
She was prominent during the 1970s and 1980s, and even faced threats for her reporting.
Off-screen, she was known for her simple style and later rejoined Doordarshan after a stint with BBC England.