Veteran journalist Dasu Krishnamoorthy passes away at 99
Dasu Krishnamoorthy, a trailblazer in Indian journalism and the top graduate of Osmania University's first journalism class, has died at 99 after a brief illness.
His brother shared that Krishnamoorthy's daughter Tamraparni Dasu and son-in-law Kumar Doraiswamy were by his side during his final moments.
Why he mattered
Spanning seven decades, Krishnamoorthy's career shaped Indian media—he started with The Sentinel and later shifted to The Indian Express as chief sub-editor, helped launch the Vijayawada edition in 1959, and spent nearly 20 years with Patriot in Delhi.
Beyond newsrooms, he taught mass communications at top universities, and co-founded 'India Writes' to translate Telugu stories into English with his daughter.
His legacy lives on
Krishnamoorthy also authored acclaimed books such as Santoshabad Passenger 1947 and Ten Greatest Telugu Stories Ever Told.
In 2024, Osmania University alumni honored him with a Lifetime Achievement award for his lasting impact on journalism and literature.