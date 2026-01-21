Veteran journalist Dasu Krishnamoorthy passes away at 99

Why he mattered

Spanning seven decades, Krishnamoorthy's career shaped Indian media—he started with The Sentinel and later shifted to The Indian Express as chief sub-editor, helped launch the Vijayawada edition in 1959, and spent nearly 20 years with Patriot in Delhi.

Beyond newsrooms, he taught mass communications at top universities, and co-founded 'India Writes' to translate Telugu stories into English with his daughter.