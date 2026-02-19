Veteran journalist K Govindan Kutty (81) dies
K Govindan Kutty, a respected name in Indian journalism, has died at 81.
He started out with All India Radio and worked with publications including The Indian Express, The Financial Express and India Today.
Kutty was known for his fearless reporting and sharp analysis of India's social and political landscape.
Standout moments in his career
Kutty's career had some standout moments—like when he survived a plane crash while covering Prime Minister Morarji Desai's Northeast visit in 1977, yet still managed to send the first report back to AIR.
Beyond journalism, he wrote several books on everything from politics to business, hosted a TV show on Asianet News, and explored Kerala's culture through essays.
He died in Thiruvananthapuram; his legacy as a bold reporter and thoughtful writer will be remembered for years.