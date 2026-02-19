Veteran journalist K Govindan Kutty (81) dies

Standout moments in his career

Kutty's career had some standout moments—like when he survived a plane crash while covering Prime Minister Morarji Desai's Northeast visit in 1977, yet still managed to send the first report back to AIR.

Beyond journalism, he wrote several books on everything from politics to business, hosted a TV show on Asianet News, and explored Kerala's culture through essays.

He died in Thiruvananthapuram; his legacy as a bold reporter and thoughtful writer will be remembered for years.