VHP alleges NTA bias over religious dress at NEET-UG re-exam India Jun 22, 2026

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has accused the National Testing Agency (NTA) of unfair treatment during the NEET-UG re-exam on June 21.

According to VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal, Hindu students were not allowed to wear religious items like kalava and mala, while Muslim candidates could keep their hijabs and burqas.

He has asked NTA to look into this and explain how the dress code was handled.