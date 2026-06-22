VHP alleges NTA bias over religious dress at NEET-UG re-exam
India
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has accused the National Testing Agency (NTA) of unfair treatment during the NEET-UG re-exam on June 21.
According to VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal, Hindu students were not allowed to wear religious items like kalava and mala, while Muslim candidates could keep their hijabs and burqas.
He has asked NTA to look into this and explain how the dress code was handled.
Over 2 million medical aspirants appeared
This year's NEET-UG re-exam saw more than 2 million medical aspirants at 5,440 centers in India and 14 centers abroad.
Despite appreciating NTA for running a smooth exam, Bansal emphasized that clarity and fairness in rules matter, especially when so many students are involved.