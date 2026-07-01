VHP, Bajrang Dal activists vandalized Jabalpur Catholic school during protest
India
On Tuesday in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, activists from VHP and Bajrang Dal vandalized a Catholic school during a protest over alleged forced religious conversions.
The scene turned tense: stones were thrown, windows smashed, and police had to step in as things got heated.
Former employee alleges conversion pressure
The protest started after a former school employee claimed he was pressured to convert to Christianity and then fired when he refused.
Protesters said this is not the first time such complaints have come up.
Police say earlier allegations were already investigated by education officials, and now both the violence and the conversion claims are under fresh review.
Those caught on video damaging property will face legal action.