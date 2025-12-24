Next Article
VHP-Bajrang Dal protest in Agartala over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh
On Wednesday, VHP and Bajrang Dal led a major rally in Agartala to protest recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh—including the tragic lynching of Dipu Chandra Das and temple vandalism.
VHP leaders called for India to step in and help displaced families from Chittagong.
Why does it matter?
This wasn't just a local event—similar protests happened across big Indian cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Jammu, all urging the government to act.
Tensions have now spilled over into diplomacy: Bangladesh summoned India's envoy and paused visa services in Agartala.
With both countries watching closely, people are hoping for real action and protection for those affected.