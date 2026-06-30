VHP distances itself from Champat Rai amid Ayodhya donation allegations
India
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has officially distanced itself from Champat Rai, who recently resigned as general secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust after being accused of misusing donations meant for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.
The controversy broke out earlier this month, putting both Rai and the trust's handling of funds under a spotlight.
Alok Kumar denies VHP involvement post-construction
VHP leader Alok Kumar made it clear: "I am distancing myself with the actions of Shri Champat Rai in his capacity," adding that the organization had no role after temple construction finished.
Rai's exit has led to more questions about how donations are managed and brought extra attention to both the trust and banks involved.