VHP insists Ayodhya Ram temple remain independent, report to trust
India
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is standing firm against government control of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, saying temples should stay independent of state interference.
Its joint general secretary, Surender Jain, stressed that any new management setup must answer directly to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
VHP accepts CEO not from government
The VHP is OK with hiring a professional CEO to handle daily temple operations, as long as they're not an active government official and report straight to the Trust.
This idea lines up with suggestions for a Tirupati-style system, aiming for more transparency and keeping things above board, especially after recent concerns about donation misuse led to a key resignation at the Trust.