VHP moves committee meeting to Delhi amid Ram temple investigation
India
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has shifted its main committee meeting from Ayodhya to New Delhi as police investigate alleged misuse of donations meant for the Ram temple.
The gathering, now set for July 18-19 instead of late June, is seeing a much smaller crowd, just 150 people instead of the original 350.
VHP leaders Rai and Mishra resign
With top leaders like Champat Rai and Anil Mishra resigning over the controversy, their future roles are uncertain.
The VHP is also keeping an eye on an emergency Ram temple trust meeting on July 6 that could impact more members.
Spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the decision to move the event was due to the ongoing SIT and police investigation.
Separately, sources reported the gathering was downsized to about 150 participants.