VHP moves committee meeting to Delhi amid Ram temple investigation

VHP leaders Rai and Mishra resign

With top leaders like Champat Rai and Anil Mishra resigning over the controversy, their future roles are uncertain.

The VHP is also keeping an eye on an emergency Ram temple trust meeting on July 6 that could impact more members.

Spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the decision to move the event was due to the ongoing SIT and police investigation.

Separately, sources reported the gathering was downsized to about 150 participants.