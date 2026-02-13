VHP on Valentine's Day: 'Why bring western garbage to India?'

While VHP opposes Valentine's Day , they're not organizing any protests this year. Nair feels Western holidays like this hurt Indian culture and traditions—a view shared by some other groups too. An RSS functionary even said such celebrations weaken family values.

Nair's previous controversies

Nair often speaks out on cultural issues. He's previously said the VHP raised objections to the title of the film Ghooskhor Pandat and urged filmmakers to change it.

Last Navratri, the VHP issued a strict advisory directing them not to allow non-Hindus and in several states Aadhaar cards were made mandatory for entry into garba events.