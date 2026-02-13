VHP on Valentine's Day: 'Why bring western garbage to India?'
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) isn't a fan of Valentine's Day, calling it "Why bring all the Western garbage to India?" and saying it's bad for Indian youth.
Shriraj Nair, VHP's Maharashtra-Goa joint secretary, told The Indian Express, "Why bring all the Western garbage to India?"
Instead, VHP wants people to celebrate 'Veer Jawan Day' or 'Matru-Pitru Pujan Diwas' as more meaningful options.
No protests this year
While VHP opposes Valentine's Day, they're not organizing any protests this year.
Nair feels Western holidays like this hurt Indian culture and traditions—a view shared by some other groups too.
An RSS functionary even said such celebrations weaken family values.
Nair's previous controversies
Nair often speaks out on cultural issues. He's previously said the VHP raised objections to the title of the film Ghooskhor Pandat and urged filmmakers to change it.
Last Navratri, the VHP issued a strict advisory directing them not to allow non-Hindus and in several states Aadhaar cards were made mandatory for entry into garba events.