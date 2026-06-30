VHP forsakes Champat Rai amid Ram Mandir theft row

Rai

'Our role is over'

"Our role is over. It is not the job of the VHP in any part of the country to construct temples or to run them....what happens in the trust would be the responsibility of the trust," he said, adding that attempts to shift blame to the RSS or the government would be inappropriate. "I am distancing myself with the actions of Shri Champat Rai in his capacity as the General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra," Kumar said.