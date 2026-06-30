VHP forsakes Champat Rai amid Ram Mandir theft row
What's the story
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has distanced itself from the actions of former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai after allegations of donation theft at Ram Mandir. Speaking to India Today, VHP International President Alok Kumar said the organization doesn't take responsibility for decisions made by the temple trust after its construction. He clarified that the VHP's role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement ended after the goal of establishing a temple at the site was met.
Rai
'Our role is over'
"Our role is over. It is not the job of the VHP in any part of the country to construct temples or to run them....what happens in the trust would be the responsibility of the trust," he said, adding that attempts to shift blame to the RSS or the government would be inappropriate. "I am distancing myself with the actions of Shri Champat Rai in his capacity as the General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra," Kumar said.
Resignation details
Rai resigned amid financial irregularities allegations
Rai, who had long been associated with the VHP, resigned from his post last week after allegations of financial irregularities came to light. Trustee Anil Mishra also resigned. Reacting to Rai's ties with VHP before he became the trust head, Kumar stressed that VHP cannot be held accountable because of Rai's long association with it. He said the trust operated independently after the Supreme Court verdict allowed temple construction, saying, "It is not the job of the VHP...to run temples."
Investigation appeal
Trust demands comprehensive investigation
Kumar said once irregularities were noticed, trustees verified facts before filing an FIR. The trust asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to form an SIT to investigate the matter. An FIR in the case names eight accused, all of whom have been arrested. But Kumar emphasized that the trust's FIR isn't limited to these eight accused and demanded a comprehensive investigation covering everyone involved, including Rai and Mishra. "And whosoever is guilty...should be tried and punished," he said.
Public sentiment
Politically sensitive situation unfolds
As part of the probe, Rai was questioned for three hours by the SIT on Monday. Kumar expressed deep hurt over the incident, saying, "All of us...are deeply hurt." He stressed that all those guilty should be tried and punished within four to five months. The probe into the alleged theft has expanded into a thorough financial examination, with police seeking five years of banking documents related to trust accounts and those associated with the accused.