VHP urges Andhra Pradesh cash rewards be reserved for Hindus
India
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) wants Andhra Pradesh's new cash rewards for families with a third or fourth child (₹30,000 and ₹40,000) to go only to Hindus.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced the scheme, saying "Children should be viewed as the nation's wealth, not a burden."
Parties split over cash reward scheme
VHP claims Hindu families have already cut down family sizes because of earlier population rules, unlike other groups.
This sparked controversy and concerns about communal bias.
The ruling party says the scheme is needed since Andhra Pradesh's fertility rate is low at 1.5.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders worry about whether the state can afford it given rising debt and unemployment; some suggest focusing more on jobs and industry instead.