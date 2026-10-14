VHP urges Saudi Arabia to free 27-year-old Anojan Sivarasa

Sivarasa was first given five years in prison and a big fine before being handed the death penalty, all because of a Facebook argument he later deleted and apologized for.

His case sparked diplomatic efforts from Sri Lanka, with its deputy foreign minister confirming the court's latest decision.

Now, the VHP is calling for more international support to get Sivarasa released and is raising concerns about how Hindus are treated in some Islamic countries.

As Bansal puts it, "Anojan Sivarasa should be released from jail and justice should be served to him."