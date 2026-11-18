Vibha dies during treatment, family holds funeral outside marital home
A 39-year-old woman named Vibha died during treatment on November 16. Her family believes her husband, Chandan Thakur, and his relatives poisoned her.
In a bold move, Vibha's family held her last rites right outside her marital home.
Father alleges poisoning, accused in hiding
Vibha's father says she faced years of harassment from her husband and in-laws.
He claims she was given poisoned food before falling seriously ill.
After filing a police complaint, the accused have reportedly gone into hiding.