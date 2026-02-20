Vibrant Villages Program phase 2 launch today

VVP-II's impact on communities

VVP-II isn't just about new buildings—it's about helping people stay in their hometowns instead of moving away.

The program also enables residents to act as the eyes and ears of the nation, contributing to border security and prevention of cross-border crimes.

The first phase actually led people to move back to villages in Arunachal Pradesh after things improved there.

With VVP-II rolling out now, even more border communities could see real change where it matters most: at home.