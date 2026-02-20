Vibrant Villages Program phase 2 launch today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to launch the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Program (VVP-II) in Assam on Friday, February 20, 2026.
This big push will bring better roads and basic services to nearly 2,000 border villages across 15 states and two Union Territories, backed by a ₹6,839 crore budget until 2029.
It's all part of the government's plan to build stronger, safer communities along India's borders.
VVP-II's impact on communities
VVP-II isn't just about new buildings—it's about helping people stay in their hometowns instead of moving away.
The program also enables residents to act as the eyes and ears of the nation, contributing to border security and prevention of cross-border crimes.
The first phase actually led people to move back to villages in Arunachal Pradesh after things improved there.
With VVP-II rolling out now, even more border communities could see real change where it matters most: at home.