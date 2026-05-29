Vice Admiral K Swaminathan to become Navy Chief May 31
India
Vice Admiral K Swaminathan steps in as chief of naval staff on May 31, taking over from Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.
Known for his dedication to fitness (he is a regular runner and 10km and half-marathon participant), Swaminathan brings loads of operational experience and a hands-on leadership style to the top job.
Swaminathan positioned for Indian Ocean expansion
Swaminathan has led major commands such as the Western Fleet and served as vice chief of naval staff.
He set up the Indian Naval Safety Team to boost safety protocols and improved training systems at Southern Naval Command.
With advanced degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University and King's College London, he is well-prepped for the Navy's big push: expanding its reach in the Indian Ocean.