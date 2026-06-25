Vice President Radhakrishnan calls Emergency 1 of India's darkest chapters

Modi government marks 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'

Since 2025, the Modi government marks June 25 as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas to remember the Emergency's impact.

Radhakrishnan described it as a "solemn reminder" of a time when power was concentrated and rights were restricted.

He encouraged people to reaffirm their commitment to democracy so history doesn't repeat itself, especially with lessons from censorship and political repression back then.