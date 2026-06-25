Vice President Radhakrishnan calls Emergency 1 of India's darkest chapters
India
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan called the Emergency (1975-77) one of India's "darkest chapters," highlighting how civil liberties were suspended and institutions weakened.
He honored those who stood up for democracy and urged everyone to protect constitutional values like justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.
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Radhakrishnan described it as a "solemn reminder" of a time when power was concentrated and rights were restricted.
He encouraged people to reaffirm their commitment to democracy so history doesn't repeat itself, especially with lessons from censorship and political repression back then.