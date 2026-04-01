Video accuses Delhi airport officials of dragging Dholu, DIAL denies
A viral video accused Delhi Airport officials of tying and dragging a community dog named Dholu, sparking outrage online.
The airport authority, DIAL, says the video is misleading, explaining that an unnamed brown dog had recently bitten two people and was gently handled before being released back to his area.
It also said it learned through social media of another dog reportedly missing since March 26 and hoped it was safe and around.
DIAL details airport dog welfare guidelines
DIAL says it follows strict animal welfare guidelines: dogs at the airport get regular food, vaccinations, and sterilization, and have special feeding zones away from passengers.
With recent dog bite cases rising, it is asking visitors not to feed stray dogs in public spaces, saying safety for both people and animals is its top priority.