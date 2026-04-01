Video accuses Delhi airport officials of dragging Dholu, DIAL denies India Apr 08, 2026

A viral video accused Delhi Airport officials of tying and dragging a community dog named Dholu, sparking outrage online.

The airport authority, DIAL, says the video is misleading, explaining that an unnamed brown dog had recently bitten two people and was gently handled before being released back to his area.

It also said it learned through social media of another dog reportedly missing since March 26 and hoped it was safe and around.