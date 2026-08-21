Video after MP son's Aston Martin runs over woman surfaces
What's the story
A 26-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a speeding Aston Martin near Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad on August 16. The accused driver has been identified as Lingamaneni Sanjush, the 21-year-old son of Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha MP and Jana Sena Party leader Lingamaneni Ramesh. The incident occurred when Bharati Mukhi, the victim, was crossing the road after collecting lunch with her colleague Pooja Ashok. A video has now surfaced showing the heart-wrenching scenes after the crash.
Medical response
Video details
In the footage, a woman, believed to be the victim's coworker, is seen crying near the bloodied Bharati and screaming for help, while a group of bystanders approaches the driver and prevents him from leaving the scene.
The video also shows the driver approaching the woman before others load Bharati into the same car involved in the accident and rush her to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills.
Doctors declared her dead upon arrival.
Twitter Post
Video shows friend desperately crying for help
Andhra MP son's Aston Martin rammed the victim Bharati yesterday at Inorbit Mall while she was crossing the road— Jagan Patimeedi (@JAGANBRS) August 21, 2026
Doctors declared her dead after she was rushed to the hospital after severe head injury pic.twitter.com/rj43ZtKeRk
Legal proceedings
Case registered under Section 106(1) of BNS
Bharati, reportedly from Odisha, was employed as a sales executive at the Lifestyle store in Inorbit Mall.
Based on a complaint by Panjala Ashwin Kumar, manager of the Lifestyle store, Madhapur Police have registered a case under Section 106(1) of the BNS for causing death by rash or negligent act.
According to the police complaint, the victim and her colleague had gone to the ITC Kohenur area to collect lunch and were on their way back when the tragedy occurred.
Accused
Police have seized the Aston Martin
Ritiraj, DCP of Balanagar Zone said drug and drunk-driving tests on Sanjush returned negative.
His blood sample has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further examination.
The Cyberabad Police have seized the Aston Martin as part of their investigation.
However, Sanjush was not arrested, as it is a bailable offense, and a notice was served to him, a senior police official told PTI.
Family plea
Mukhi's aunt appeals for financial assistance
Sanjush has said he didn't flee after the crash and that he had rushed her to the hospital.
Mukhi's aunt has appealed to the government for financial assistance for her family, saying, "My niece had gone for lunch during her lunch break when she was accidentally hit and killed by a speeding vehicle."
She added that Mukhi was "the sole breadwinner of her family."