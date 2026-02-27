Video: IAF showcases 'longest-ever kill in military history' by S-400 

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released a video of the S-400 Sudarshan long-range air defense missile system in action. The video shows a radar detecting a distant airborne target, followed by the missile launching and destroying the target at long range. The IAF claims this is "the longest ever kill recorded in military history."

Historical significance Video shows missile striking target nearly 300km inside Pakistan The video also mentions Operation Sindoor, which was conducted in May 2025, in response to the Pahalagam terror attack. According to IAF officials, the S-400 system was instrumental during this operation and struck a target nearly 300km inside Pakistani territory. The footage was released ahead of Exercise Vayu Shakti-2026, a major air force demonstration at Pokhran in Rajasthan, where the IAF will showcase its operational capabilities.

For the first time, the Indian Air Force shares a video showcasing the Sudarshan S-400 long-range air defence missile system in operation, along with a caption of scoring the longest ever kill recorded in military history.



The Indian Air Force had secured the kill…

System overview What is the S-400 missile system? The S-400 Triumf, developed by Russia's Almaz-Antey, is a long-range surface-to-air missile defense system. In India, it is called the "Sudarshan Chakra" and is operated by the IAF. India signed a deal with Russia in 2018 to procure five regiments of S-400 for about $5.4 billion, with deliveries starting in 2021.

System capabilities Each regiment includes mobile launcher vehicles, radar units, command posts The S-400 can detect, track, and destroy aerial threats such as fighter aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and some ballistic missiles. It uses various missile types with ranges up to 400km. The system can detect targets at long ranges of about 600km depending on conditions. Each regiment includes mobile launcher vehicles, radar units, command posts and support vehicles that can be moved and redeployed as needed.