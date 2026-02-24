Video: Men chase, shoot Noida youth as children play nearby

In a shocking incident, a young man was shot dead in broad daylight outside his house in Greater Noida . The attack took place under the Ecotech-1 police station area and was captured on CCTV cameras. The victim, identified as Nitin, suffered serious bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Attack details CCTV footage captures shocking attack The CCTV footage shows a quiet afternoon in a residential lane suddenly turning into chaos as gunmen chased Nitin and opened fire. The attack took place in full public view, with children playing nearby and residents watching in horror. The assailants fled the scene within seconds after shooting Nitin at close range.

Investigation underway Murder due to personal rivalry Senior police officer Sudhir Kumar said that preliminary investigations indicate the murder was due to a personal rivalry. Nitin had a dispute with some villagers, and police suspect one Sachin and his associates of targeting him in this attack. Two suspects have been taken into custody for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

Twitter Post CCTV captures shooting शो विंडो सिटी #नोएडा के लुक्सर गांव में दिनदहाड़े घेर कर बदमाशों ने नितिन की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी…



पुलिस अब सिर्फ़ आम जनता और शरीफों को डराने भर के लिए है। वैसे IGRS में अपराध के निस्तारण के मामले में सभी थाने टॉप पर हैं।



जिले के ज़्यादातर इंस्पेक्टर, दारोगा तो arrest memo… pic.twitter.com/MUyTd8czCN — Mamta Tripathi (@MamtaTripathi80) February 24, 2026

