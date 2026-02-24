Video: Men chase, shoot Noida youth as children play nearby
In a shocking incident, a young man was shot dead in broad daylight outside his house in Greater Noida. The attack took place under the Ecotech-1 police station area and was captured on CCTV cameras. The victim, identified as Nitin, suffered serious bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
The CCTV footage shows a quiet afternoon in a residential lane suddenly turning into chaos as gunmen chased Nitin and opened fire. The attack took place in full public view, with children playing nearby and residents watching in horror. The assailants fled the scene within seconds after shooting Nitin at close range.
Senior police officer Sudhir Kumar said that preliminary investigations indicate the murder was due to a personal rivalry. Nitin had a dispute with some villagers, and police suspect one Sachin and his associates of targeting him in this attack. Two suspects have been taken into custody for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.
The victim had been imprisoned for the murder of family members of the three accused and was recently released. After the incident, heavy police deployment was made in Luksar village to maintain law and order. A case has been registered and raids are underway to trace the remaining accused involved in this brazen attack.