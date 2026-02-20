Video of Air India staff ignoring old man goes viral
A video from Delhi airport is making waves online, showing Air India ground staff brushing off an elderly man after his Dubai flight was delayed.
The passenger asked for help booking a new Emirates flight, but staff only explained his options—like a refund or immigration escort—once he started recording them.
The clip, shared by @WazhmaAyoubi, has racked up over 382K views and sparked criticism for how seniors are treated.
Netizens urge airline to improve service
People online are calling the incident "a disgrace" and urging Air India to improve its service, especially compared to airlines like Emirates.
Some defended the staff, pointing out they can't rebook competitors' flights during late-night shifts.
Others blame ongoing issues since Tata's takeover of the airline.
Similar incident involving an injured elderly woman
This isn't the first time Air India's care for elderly passengers has been questioned—a recent case involved an 82-year-old woman who was injured at Delhi airport after her pre-booked wheelchair was delayed.
Her family is now pursuing complaints with authorities.