Video of Air India staff ignoring old man goes viral India Feb 20, 2026

A video from Delhi airport is making waves online, showing Air India ground staff brushing off an elderly man after his Dubai flight was delayed.

The passenger asked for help booking a new Emirates flight, but staff only explained his options—like a refund or immigration escort—once he started recording them.

The clip, shared by @WazhmaAyoubi, has racked up over 382K views and sparked criticism for how seniors are treated.