Video of biker's road rage goes viral
India
A recent road rage incident in Bengaluru has people talking about safety on city roads.
On Friday at Madavara Junction, a biker stopped in front of a car, made rude gestures, broke the car's side mirror, and even kicked the vehicle—all caught on video by the driver, Aditya.
Rise in aggressive road behavior
This isn't just a one-off—Bengaluru has seen a rise in aggressive road behavior lately.
Last month, another biker threatened someone with a knife at a traffic signal, and there have been other clashes too.
With more reports like these coming in, many commuters are feeling uneasy about what's happening out there.