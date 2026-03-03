Video of men force-feeding buffalo alcohol during Holi goes viral
India
A video allegedly from Haryana that netizens said showed men force-feeding a buffalo alcohol during Holi has gone viral, leaving many people upset.
Shared by 'PredatorVolk,' the clip quickly drew attention, with users invoking the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, which protects animals from unnecessary pain.
People are demanding strict action and arrests
With over 573,000 views, the video has sparked a wave of anger online. People are demanding strict action and arrests to make sure this kind of mistreatment doesn't happen again.
The incident is another reminder of how important it is to treat animals with care and respect.