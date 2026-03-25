Video of women fighting in Delhi Metro's women's coach goes viral
India
A video showing women allegedly misbehaving in the women's coach on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line has gone viral, prompting a police investigation.
The Station House Officer (SHO) of the Janakpuri Metro police station is verifying the video's authenticity and the sequence of events.
The clip has left many commuters worried about safety in spaces meant for women.
Passengers demand better security
It all started when a visually impaired passenger asked about the next station but couldn't be heard over a noisy group.
When someone tried to quiet things down, arguments and harsh words broke out, unsettling others nearby.
Now, passengers are calling for tighter security and more vigilance from metro staff and police to keep these coaches safe and comfortable for everyone.