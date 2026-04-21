Video shows Bagaha sub-divisional hospital guard stitching patient's wounds

Hospital officials cite operating-room assistant vacancies

Hospital officials say they are dealing with a serious staff crunch: many key roles like operating-room assistants are vacant.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Tiwari explained that, while nurses usually handle these situations, they just did not have enough hands during the rush and had to improvise under a doctor's supervision.

This is not just a one-off problem; Bihar's health care system is struggling with nearly half of health department jobs unfilled, making situations like this more common than you would think.