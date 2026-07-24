Video shows Blinkit delivering 3 printed posters at CJP protest
India
A video from a CJP protest is making waves online, mainly because a woman got three printed posters delivered right to the protest site via Blinkit.
The moment, shared by X user Ranjan, has people talking about how quick-delivery apps are now part of real-time activism.
Online reactions split on Blinkit's neutrality
Reactions are all over the place. Some folks think using delivery apps for protest materials is clever and shows how tech shapes modern movements.
Others worry about Blinkit getting dragged into political debates, with one user joking, "Now court will summon Blinkit. Bad days for Blinkit start."
There's also talk about whether tech companies should stay neutral or expect more legal drama ahead.