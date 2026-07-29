Video shows fight among 3 passengers as IndiGo flight landed
India
A heated fight broke out between passengers on an IndiGo flight just as it was landing.
The argument, involving two women and a man, quickly turned physical and was caught on video by another traveler.
The clip has since gone viral, showing the chaos in the cabin and sparking a lot of online buzz.
Video sparks calls for lifetime bans
Flight attendants tried to calm things down but couldn't stop the scuffle before landing.
The video, now with over 15,000 views in just two days, has led to strong reactions online; many are calling for lifetime bans for those involved.
One user even commented, "People who should travel in a bullock cart should not be allowed to travel in public transport."